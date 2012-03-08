Van Persie agents welcome Milan rumours

Van Persie has been in instrumental form for the Gunners this season, netting 32 times in 37 appearances as the North London giants look to qualify for the Champions League.

The Rossoneri progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition at the expense of Arsenal, despite a spirited fightback at Emirates Stadium as they looked to overcome a 4-0 loss at the San Siro.

And the talismanic front-man has been heavily linked with a move away from the club with his contract set to expire in 2013, and recently put talks regarding a new deal on hold, fuelling speculation that he may be keen to leave London.

Jeroen Hoogewerf and Cornelis Vos, two of Van Persie’s agents, confirmed they would welcome talks with the Serie A champions.



"AC Milan want Van Persie? Very good! We can talk about it,"Tuttomercatoweb has quoted them as saying.



Title contenders Manchester City have also expressed an interest in the striker, with manager Roberto Mancini confirming his liking for the Gunners star.

Hoogewerf and Vos refused to be drawn on speculation claiming he would pen a new deal with Arsenal, adding: "We prefer not to comment and add no more about that."