Van Persie doctor thought striker 'was Sunday League player'

The doctor who treated Robin van Persie's eye injury says he thought the Fenerbahce striker was "an ordinary Sunday League player".

The 33-year-old striker opened the scoring in Sunday's 3-1 Super Lig victory away to Akhisar Belediyespor, before he was forced off at the end of the first half after tearing an eyelid.

Van Persie was treated in hospital, after which he posted a statement via Twitter to confirm that the injury was not serious and that he expected to return to action swiftly.

Dr Mehmet Ozen, who examined the former Manchester United star, says he had no idea that he was treating a footballing celebrity, although he praised the Dutchman for being a good patient.

He told Fanatik: "I am not interested in football at all. I do not follow it at all. I thought Robin van Persie was an ordinary Sunday league player.

"When I saw the crowd around the hospital, I figured he was someone famous. I treated him like everybody else coming to the hospital. He was really cooperative when I examined him, very humble and helpful."

A picture of Van Persie's patient barcode went viral in Turkey after emerging on social media, but Ozen says it was not until he was contacted by friends who had seen the image that he discovered whom he had treated.

"I did not take a selfie with him. I only took his photo to show his eye to the plastic surgeon," he said.

"I didn't know he was such a famous person. I learnt it was him from the news and headlines the day after. My friends called me to congratulate because my name was on his patient barcode."

Van Persie posted on Twitter on Monday to confirm that his eye had not sustained any damage, meaning he could return for the crunch clash against Galatasaray on November 20.