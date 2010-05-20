Van Persie eyes Dutch attacking quartet

The four players have agreed that this formation would give the Dutch the best chance of success at next month's World Cup.

"I heard their opinions and it pleases me that we appreciate each other's qualities," Van Persie told Reuters.

"It is a party to play with them. They all are good players who are creative and think offensive."

That formation would leave Dirk Kuyt out of the side. Kuyt replaced Van Persie in the first World Cup qualifier against Macedonia and started the other seven matches, scoring three goals.

"Nothing negative about Kuyt, who is a good player and deserved his credit but this is my opinion," Van Persie added. "But finally it will be the decision of the coach."

Van Persie said he preferred to play as a central striker with Sneijder as playmaker, Robben on the right and Van der Vaart the left.

"If we can work on giving everything for each other the whole tournament I believe we will be unstoppable," the 26-year-old Van Persie said.

"With these four players in one team we really will be unique and will have an excellent chance of success."

Van Persie played six qualifying matches and scored one goal before he sustained an ankle injury in November in a friendly against Italy.

He underwent surgery and was sidelined for five months before returning to the Arsenal team in April.

Despite playing only three Premier League matches, Van Persie said he felt ready for his third major tournament.

"I am not a player who needs much rhythm to be back" he said. "The most important thing is to be physically fit and with a clear mind.

"I compare it with a singer who didn't sing for years. He just has to practise a bit as he will not forget how to sing and I think that is the same with technical players like me."

The Dutch start their World Cup campaign on June 14 against Denmark and also face Japan and Cameroon in the group stage.

