Van Persie feeling fitter than ever

The Netherlands international has helped the World Cup runners-up qualify for next summer’s European Championships, but has not enjoyed as much success at club level, with Arsenal’s disappointing start to the Premier League campaign seeing them sit in an uncomfortable 15th place.

However, the Gunners' captain has put the North London clubs’ on-field problems aside and stated that the current campaign is one of the most enjoyable of his career to date.

“I played 90 minutes in both international games, and I feel great,” he says in the Official Arsenal Matchday Programme.

“I feel so fit these days, I recover well, don’t have any pain, and feel really good.

“I’m enjoying it, playing all the games, doing all the training sessions. A couple of years ago, I had periods where I struggled to play two 90 minutes in a few days, but now I can do it, recover well, and for me it’s the best feeling for years.

“I also love the fact that the international week is over on a Tuesday - it gives you an extra day, and with our game being on a Sunday, we have two extra days, so it should be like a normal week for us.”



ByMatt Maltby