Van Persie hails 'fantastic' Robben

The Dutch laid a marker down in their opening Group B fixture against defending champions Spain, coming from a goal down to thump Vicente del Bosque's men 5-1.

Van Persie and Robben netted a brace each in that match, and both men took their tally to three for the tournament as once again the Netherlands showed their fighting qualities against Australia, coming back from 2-1 down to win 3-2.

Robben will have a chance to add to his haul in the final group game against Chile on Monday, although captain Van Persie misses out having picked up bookings in each of the previous two matches.

And the Manchester United man waxed lyrical over Robben and everything he does for the team, explaining that the 5-3-2 system employed by Louis van Gaal was working perfectly.

"For us, it's a little more difficult, because we both have a more central role to play," said Van Persie.

"But it works because we have scored six times and hopefully we can continue in that fashion.

"Arjen is a fantastic footballer and I love playing with him.

"He is unpredictable for the opponent, but not for me and the team.

"You can see all sides with him. He is quick, can score goals and provide assists."