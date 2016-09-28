Van Persie: Kids will decide my future

Robin van Persie says his children will have a significant say in where he plays from now until the end of his career.

The Netherlands international plies his trade with Fenerbahce in Turkey, having previously turned out for Feyenoord, Arsenal and Manchester United.

And the 33-year-old concedes his family has become a growing influence as he plots his next steps.

"We've moved around in recent years and that suits me very well," Van Persie is quoted as telling Feyenoord TV.

"Over the years I have seen that you cannot really plan your career. You have to take it as it comes. There are all kinds of things in your path and you accept it or not.

"That's how I will approach the last few years. I'm open to everything. I've been away from the Netherlands for 13 years and that suits me fine. Whether it's in England, Turkey or wherever.

"The kids are involved. They are even more English than Dutch because they grew up there. There comes a time when they also get a bigger say in where they'd like to live and be."

Van Persie takes on former club Feyenoord with Fener in the Europa League on Thursday in a continental campaign that will also see him face United in Group A.