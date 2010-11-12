Van Persie recalled to Dutch squad

Netherland coach Bert van Marwijk also included midfielder Mark van Bommel in his 21-man squad for Wednesday's international friendly against Turkey.

Van Bommel had been sidelined with a knee injury since playing in last month's Euro 2012 qualifier against Sweden.

Striker Van Persie made his first appearance for Arsenal last weekend since sustaining the injury in August, coming on as a substitute against Newcastle United.

"Both players are completely fit and in training, and played already or are supposed to be in action this weekend," Van Marwijk told a news conference on Friday.

"My first concern is the player's interest, but I think that when they train well and play a part of the match they pick up rhythm and that is also in their club's interest.

"I spoke with both players and they told me that they were fit and willing to join the squad," he added.

"I only take responsible decisions but I don't have this job to make friends with the clubs of my players."

Van Marwijk again chose not to select Manchester City's Nigel de Jong after dropping him last month for the two Euro 2012 qualifiers following the midfielder's tackle on Ben Arfa which broke the Newcastle United player's leg.

"I spoke with Nigel and he knows that I never doubted about him as player or human being" Van Marwijk said.

"We both agreed that it was better to skip this match but in the spring of 2011 I will add him again to my squad."

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax Amsterdam), Michel Vorm (Utrecht)

Defenders: Khalid Boulahrouz (VfB Stuttgart), Urby Emanuelson (Ajax Amsterdam), John Heitinga (Everton), Joris Mathijsen (SV Hamburg), Erik Pieters (PSV Eindhoven), Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam), Peter Wisgerhof (Twente Enschede)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven), Mark van Bommel (Bayern Munich), Theo Janssen (Twente Enschede), Hedwiges Maduro (Valencia), Stijn Schaars (AZ Alkmaar), Wesley Sneijder (Internazionale), Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur), Demy de Zeeuw (Ajax Amsterdam)

Forwards: Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04 Gelsenkirchen), Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool), Jeremain Lens (PSV Eindhoven), Robin van Persie (Arsenal)