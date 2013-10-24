Van Persie targeting return against Stoke
Robin van Persie is expected to make an instant return to the Manchester United squad for Saturday's Old Trafford clash with Stoke City.
United manager David Moyes used Wednesday's 1-0 home win over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League as an opportunity to give the striker a rest after he recently struggled with a hamstring and toe injury.
Moyes admitted it was a gamble to leave the 30-year-old out of the Sociedad game, but is tipping last season's top scorer in the Premier League to make a comeback against a Stoke side without a league win since the end of August.
"Robin, I hope, will be fit for the weekend," said Moyes.
"He's had a couple of niggling injuries even before they went on international duty and they have all just caught up on him a little bit.
"I felt if I could get the chance to give him a breather a little bit I would do. Fortunately for us it worked out fine."
Van Persie took his tally for United in the Premier League to four goals in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Southampton.
