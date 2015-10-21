Van Persie would thrive at Barca - De Boer

Ajax coach Frank de Boer believes Robin van Persie would succeed at Barcelona were he to complete a transfer to the Spanish champions from Fenerbahce.

Barca have reportedly sent representatives to watch Van Persie in action as Fenerbahce take on Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday, with coach Luis Enrique thought to be keen on bringing in an experienced striker to support first-choice forwards Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Van Persie has scored five goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce after joining the club from Manchester United in July, but expressed his unhappiness at being left out of the starting line-up after scoring the winning goal against Bursaspor last month.

De Boer, who played for Barcelona from 1999 to 2003 after joining the club from Ajax, said: "If he transfers to Barcelona, this would be a good chance for him.

"You have to give him a chance. He is a player who can play at that level."