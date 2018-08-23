VAR would have denied Real Madrid their last two Champions League titles - Vidal

Arturo Vidal has not taken long to aim a dig at Barcelona's fierce rivals Real Madrid by claiming Los Blancos would have not won the previous two Champions Leagues had VAR been in use.

The Chile international swapped Bayern Munich for Camp Nou earlier this month and after only two competitive appearances for the Blaugrana he has taken a swipe at Madrid.

Vidal was part of the Bayern squad that was beaten by Real Madrid in the latter stages of the previous two editions of the competition.

Bayern felt hard done by on both occasions as Madrid got the rub of the green when it came to the big decisions, including Vidal's red card in their quarter-final second leg in April 2017.

That clash went to extra time with the scores level at 3-3 on aggregate but Cristiano Ronaldo turned the tie Madrid's way with a double to complete his hat-trick.

However, his second goal was from an offside position, something Vidal believes VAR would have cleared up and helped Bayern progress – even though they went on to lose the tie 6-3.

Fortune was not on Bayern's side in last season's semi-final, either, when the Bundesliga champions were denied a penalty for a poor challenge from Sergio Ramos on Robert Lewandowski.

"With VAR, Bayern would have two more Champions League titles and Madrid two less," he told Mundo Deportivo.

Those decisions denied Vidal a first European title, so he is determined to go all the way with Barca this season.

"I want to win everything," he added. "My favourite title is the Champions League."