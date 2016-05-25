Varane disappointed by Euros absence

Raphael Varane has expressed his disappointment at missing out on Euro 2016 through injury but insists he will be France's number one supporter at the tournament.

A thigh tear saw Varane ruled out of Real Madrid's Champions League final with Atletico Madrid on Saturday and led coach Didier Deschamps to omit him from the national squad.

Sevilla centre-back Adil Rami has been called into the squad in place of Varane, whose absence will serve as a considerable blow to France's hopes of regaining the trophy they last won 16 years ago.

Deschamps described Varane's injury as "annoying", but said in a media conference on Wednesday: "I have confidence in the players we have. Now I have to find the best solution for the team."

Je suis très malheureux et déçu de ne pas participer à l'Euro 2016 et resterai quoiqu'il arrive 1er supporter des bleus ! Allez la FranceMay 25, 2016

And they will have a vehement fan in Varane, who posted on Twitter: "I am very unhappy and disappointed not to participate in Euro 2016 and will stay whatever happens [number] 1 supporter of Les Bleus. Allez La France."

France begin Euro 2016 against Romania at Stade de France on June 10.