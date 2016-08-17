Varane: I decided to stay at Real Madrid for Zidane

Raphael Varane has revealed that the presence of Zinedine Zidane was key to his decision to stay at Real Madrid.

The France international has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months, with Jose Mourinho allegedly keen to lure him to Old Trafford.

However, Varane has ruled out leaving the Santiago Bernabeu as he is determined to stay put and keep developing at Madrid.

"Real Madrid are the best place for me to continue my career," Varane told reporters.

"It was a good decision to stay at Madrid. I believe in the club and I believe in the coach. I have spoken with him a lot and he has faith in me. Zidane's presence is one of the reasons behind my decision to stay.

"I am feeling well at Madrid and want to keep developing here. All the conditions are right to get the best out of myself.

"I believe that staying put was the right call. I want to reach my best level this season. It was hard to miss the Euros due to injury, but I want to move on and look toward the future."

The 23-year-old has a contract with Madrid until June 2020.