Varane: Important for France to keep winning

Raphael Varane is keen for France to maintain their current winning run in order to reach Euro 2016 with the best mentality.

After back-to-back defeats against Belgium and Albania, Didier Deschamps' men turned things around by defeating Portugal in early September.

That result has been followed by victories over both Serbia and Armenia, who they overcame in a 4-0 triumph on Thursday.

And centre-back Varane is keen to maintain the run beyond France's friendly meeting with Denmark on Sunday.

"It is important to keep winning to reach the European Championships with full confidence," Varane said in a news conference.

"We want continuity, not letting anything go and winning all matches.

"First we win and then we try to correct what we can."

Under Deschamps, Varane has featured more regularly than any other player since World Cup 2014.

Not having a regular partner in the centre of the defence is something that does not faze the 22-year-old.

"The players with whom I play I know well. We adapt, it's part of football, part of the national team," Varane added.

"What is important is to communicate a lot. That's how we manage to create a good understanding."