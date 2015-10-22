Vardy and Neymar comparisons premature - Ranieri

Jamie Vardy has earned plenty of plaudits for his red-hot form in the Premier League, but Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists it is premature to compare him to Barcelona superstar Neymar.

It has been a season to remember so far for England striker Vardy, who scored twice in last weekend's come-from-behind 2-2 draw at Southampton.

That brace took him to nine in nine in the league in 2015-16 and Vardy is top of the Premier League goalscoring charts, three clear of his nearest rivals.

In comparison, Brazil captain Neymar has eight in seven La Liga appearances, but Ranieri believes Vardy is not in the same class as the Barca star.

"It is too early to talk about Vardy along with Neymar," Ranieri said. "I hope can improve, if he can continue it will be fantastic."

Vardy, who has scored is six consecutive league matches, has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium in January due to his fantastic form.

Ranieri has no intention of selling, though.

"We don't sell Vardy," he added. "He's very happy here. Nobody goes in January, not him, not Riyad [Mahrez], not [Jeffrey] Schlupp."