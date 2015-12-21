Vardy proves you don't need possession for success - Schmeichel

The success of Leicester City and their star striker Jamie Vardy is the perfect answer to a football world that is "obsessed" with possession, according to Kasper Schmeichel.

The Leicester goalkeeper has seen the England striker net 15 goals in 17 games, as well as set a new Premier League record for scoring in 11 consecutive matches.

That form has helped the Foxes to the top of the table and Schmeichel feels it proves there is more than one way to succeed.

"It is not just his shooting, it is his movement, his desire to get into areas and to get into spaces," the Denmark international told Sky Sports about team-mate Vardy.

"He plays on the shoulder of defenders and it is a dying art in football.

"Football has become obsessed with possession and passing. What is great about Vards is he has shown that it is not necessary.

"If you have got pace and awareness of where you want the ball and where you want to go yourself, you are getting in positions behind defenders and that is what defenders want the least."

Schmeichel feels Vardy fully deserves the recognition he has received this season, while the Dane also hailed his work-rate.

"It is completely deserved," he said. "I have seen him now for the last three and a half years working really, really hard every single day.

"In games, he works as hard as anybody in the Premier League or probably in the world.

"He sets our team off and sets the tone. It is no fluke the run he has been on. You get what you deserve and what you work for and he works harder than anybody you could imagine."