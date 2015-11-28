Vardy's record - goal by goal

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has broken the record for scoring in successive Premier League games after netting against Manchester United on Saturday.

Vardy has now scored in Leicester's last 11 games in the English top flight, beating the record set 12 years ago by United's Netherlands international Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Here, we look back at Vardy's remarkable run.

AFC Bournemouth (A) D 1-1, August 29

Vardy won an 86th-minute penalty after tricking Steve Cook with some neat footwork in the box. He took the spot-kick himself and made no mistake, slotting calmly past Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

Aston Villa (H) W 3-2, September 13

Vardy prodded home an 82nd-minute equaliser as Leicester hit back from 2-0 down. The hosts then went on to complete a remarkable comeback when Nathan Dyer netted the winner with a minute to go.

Stoke City (A) D 2-2, September 19

Trailing 2-0 again, Vardy was the hero when he scuffed in a left-footed effort after being played in by Riyad Mahrez to earn Leicester a point.

Arsenal (H) L 2-5, September 26

Vardy scored twice against the Gunners in a losing cause. His first was the opening goal of the game, a superb effort from a tight angle. The second was almost as impressive, a right-footed effort into the bottom right-hand corner, but it was to no avail as Arsenal, inspired by Alexis Sanchez's hat-trick, ran out deserved winners.

Norwich (A) W 2-1, October 3

Another penalty for Vardy as he opened the scoring after being felled by Sebastien Bassong's clumsy challenge.

Southampton (A) D 2-2, October 17

Another two-goal comeback from the Foxes with Vardy Leicester's hero yet again. He gave the visitors hope with a 66th-minute header and then sparked wild celebrations by slamming home an injury-time equaliser.

Crystal Palace (H) W 1-0, October 24

Vardy capitalised on Brede Hangeland's error, nicked the ball over Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and smashed the ball in from close range.

West Brom (A) W 3-2, October 31

Vardy grabbed what turned out to be the winner as he ran on to Danny Drinkwater's pass and rifled low into the left-hand corner to put Leicester 3-1 up.

Watford (H) W 2-1, November 7

Another penalty from Vardy that he won himself. Having been tripped by Hornets goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, Vardy blasted home from the spot to put Leicester 2-0 up.

Newcastle (A) W 3-0, November 21

The goal which equalled Van Nistelrooy's record – Vardy cutting inside Moussa Sissoko before firing low into the bottom corner to open the scoring.

Manchester United (H), November 28

After a tense start, Leicester sprung forward on the counter-attack and Christian Fuchs sent Vardy racing clear of the United defence. Sporting gold boots, he kept his head to clip a shot past David de Gea and make history.