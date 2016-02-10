Varela hopeful of long United career

Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela believes he has fully adapted to English football and is hopeful of a long career at Old Trafford.

The Uruguayan has made his first professional appearances for United this season, playing four times for the first team in 2015-16.

Varela had previously spent a loan spell at Real Madrid Castilla following his switch to United from Penarol in June 2013.

But he has played in Premier League games against AFC Bournemouth and West Ham while also featuring in the recent FA Cup win over Derby County and December's Champions League defeat to Wolfsburg that ended United's run in the competition.

"Right now, I can say that I have adapted 100 per cent to the English game," Varela told United's website. "I'm used to the pace and physicality just now. I think I've learned about everything. But I've really developed and learned about the physical aspect of my game.

"It [playing against Wolfsburg] gave me a kind of inner calm to say that I could compete at the level of the Champions League. Then, I knew I can be here and I can play.

"After being in the squad a few times and then featuring in a number of games, you start to feel that you are capable of turning out in the starting XI and performing at the level the team requires.

"But, of course, I need to keep working hard, I can't start believing that I've arrived because that's clearly not the case.

"It's all about continuing to work hard and trying to win the confidence of the coach. Firstly, I love being at Manchester United and I'd love to enjoy a long career here and win everything that comes in our path. Then, looking ahead, [playing for] the [Uruguayan] national team of course."