Vassell: Premier League title is Leicester's to lose

Darius Vassell believes the Premier League title is Leicester City's for the taking following their 3-1 win over Manchester City.

Leicester opened up a five-point advantage at the summit after victory in their top-of-the-table clash with City, who slipped to third behind Tottenham, at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Claudio Ranieri's team have now won four of their last five league fixtures and Vassell thinks a first top-flight crown is within the Foxes' grasp.

"Mathematically they can [win the title]. I'm sure Ranieri's not speaking about that now. I think it's a bit too soon, team-wise, to be thinking on that level," Vassell told Omnisport.

"But the way that they're playing I don't see what team in that league's really going to cause them a major problem until the end of the season.

"It should have been [against City] if [a slip-up] was ever going to happen. So it's almost Leicester's to lose. So it's great for them in the dressing room, they should go away with it, hopefully."

A Robert Huth double either side of a brilliant Riyad Mahrez goal sealed the points for the visitors and Vassell praised Ranieri's tactics.

"I definitely expected City to come with something at home a bit more than they did. I thought they'd win the game," he said.

"I thought there'd be goals from City. But Leicester were absolutely brilliant … They got the goals at the right times and they looked solid.

"Leicester had a sort of tactic where they'd break away and get opportunities at Man City and Man City left themselves a bit vulnerable at times by not making the most of their attacks. So I think the manager's played for today and it's worked."

The club followed up the victory by announcing Jamie Vardy's new deal to keep him at King Power Stadium until 2019, and Vassell was full of praise for the striker's extraordinary form this term.

"He's absolutely had a mesmerising season. He's been brilliant. He's stuck his chances away. He's not got, from what I've seen, over-confident with himself or felt like he's the main man," the former Leicester and Manchester City forward said.

"He's done the same thing week in, week out for Leicester City. And he's definitely their danger man. The way Leicester play now, with him in the side, it reminds me obviously when I used to play.

"That's all you want as a striker; for people to believe in you and put the ball in areas where you can score goals. And he'll continue to do that as long as Leicester are playing this way."