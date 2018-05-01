Vazquez and Asensio keep places for Madrid-Bayern second leg

Lucas Vazquez will again play at right-back for Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg with Bayern Munich in place of the injured Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal was forced off in Madrid's 2-1 victory in the first leg last week because of a hamstring issue, meaning winger Vazquez had to drop back into a defensive role.

He will occupy that position once more at the Santiago Bernabeu as Madrid look to move a step closer to a third successive Champions League triumph.

Marco Asensio, who scored the winner at the Allianz Arena after replacing Isco at half-time, also starts. Isco has not recovered from a shoulder injury despite training on Tuesday.

Wales forward Gareth Bale is on the bench, as he was in the first leg, with his omission from the starting XI likely to fuel further questions about his long-term future at the club.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being rested at the weekend, meaning the forward will make his 152nd appearance in the competition, the most by an outfield player.

Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng are out through injury for Bayern, but David Alaba is back from a thigh injury.

Corentin Tolisso, Niklas Sule and Thiago Alcantara all start, while Javi Martinez has recovered from a head knock to earn a place on the bench as the Bavarians aim to reach the final for the first time since 2013.