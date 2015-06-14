Veh returns to Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt have brought in Armin Veh as head coach for a second time, the 54-year-old signing a two-year deal.

He replaces Thomas Schaaf, who departed last month after the club agreed to his request to terminate his contract.

Veh was first appointed as coach back in 2011, winning promotion to the Bundesliga in his first season.

He left in 2014 and ended up joining Stuttgart, but resigned in November after a poor start to 2014-15.

On Sunday, Frankfurt confirmed the news that Veh would return to the club for a second spell in charge.

"Eintracht Frankfurt was and is for me a special task," Veh said. "I will try everything possible to lead the team in a positive future.

"We have worked with several candidates good discussions," added chief executive officer Heribert Bruchhagen. "Decisive in the choice of Armin Veh was that he possesses in addition to its sporting qualities, which are undisputed, the ability to have an integrative effect in this club.

"Moreover, he knows Eintracht Frankfurt well through his previous commitment."