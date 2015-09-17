Vela hints at Sociedad departure

Real Sociedad forward Carlos Vela revealed he considered departing the La Liga club during the transfer window, though he could still leave in January or next season.

A move to MLS was touted for Vela last month, after Mexico international team-mate Giovani Dos Santos joined LA Galaxy, while Premier League side West Ham were credited with an interest.

Vela stayed put, despite coming close to an exit after three years in San Sebastian, but the 26-year-old refused to rule out a transfer in the future.

"There are always options, in every transfer window. This summer, I had the most options of moving to another club but nothing happened in the end," Vela said in quotes published by AS Sport.

"You always have to study offers and I did think about the ones I received – including the chance to be closer to my country but right now, the market has closed and I am a Real Sociedad player. I'm committed to this club.

"I spoke to [chairman] Jokin [Aperribay] as I always have done when I have received offers or have any doubts. Communication has never been an issue - we were in contact throughout the summer.

"I didn't tell him that I was planning to leave or anything like that; we just spoke about my situation. I am happy at this club and in this city but sometimes you have to think ahead to the future so that you are prepared when a cycle comes to an end.

"I have always supported team-mates who have moved on to further their careers and will continue to do so. I'm happy with my team mates and I'm happy living in San Sebastian but if one day I need to leave, it will be because I need something different – not because I don’t want to play for Real Sociedad."

Vela added: "All I know that I will be happy here at La Real until January and when the winter window opens, we'll see what happens when the winter window opens or next summer because there will always be options. You never know what will happen."