Veloso positive over Ronaldo fitness

Worries surrounding Ronaldo's continued struggle with a knee problem have overshadowed his side's FIFA World Cup campaign, which began with a miserable 4-0 Group G loss to Germany on Monday.

Portugal's skipper was confirmed as suffering from tendonitis in the build-up to the tournament.

Ronaldo did play a full part versus Germany, yet reports surfaced on Wednesday that he was forced to leave training early.

Veloso was not unduly concerned, though, insisting his team-mate is fit.

"I'm not a doctor but from what I see, Cristiano Ronaldo is fine," he said.

"He is training, he is jumping and he is shooting. There is not much else to say."