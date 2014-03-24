Venezuela Primera Division Wrap: Trujillanos thrash Yaracuyanos

Pedro Vera's Trujillanos eased to their fourth straight league win with a resounding 4-0 victory at Yaracuyanos.



With Zamora still out of action due to Copa Libertadores duties, Trujillanos took advantage to go a point clear at the top but having played two more games.



Ernesto Zerpa's own goal sent Trujillanos on their way at Yaracuyanos before Edward Bracho added a second on 34 minutes.



Irwin Anton and Freddys Arrieta struck in the final 17 minutes against a side sitting 16th with just one win this season.



Mineros de Guayana were unable to climb above Zamora and into second after being held 1-1 at Deportivo Tachira.



Caracas and Tucanes – fourth and fifth respectively – played out a 1-1 draw.



Deportivo Lara suffered their first loss of the season as Carabobo claimed an impressive 4-2 win at the Estadio Metropolitano de Futbol de Lara and Jose Moreno's first-half brace helped Deportivo Anzoategui to a 3-0 win at home to Deportivo La Guaira.



Sergio Ortiz's 59th-minute goal saw Aragua to a 1-0 win at Atletico El Vigia, Atletico Venezuela were 2-0 winners at home to Zulia and Llaneros de Guanare edged Deportivo Petare 1-0.