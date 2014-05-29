Venezuela Wrap: Aragua thrashed by Trujillanos

The continental play-off second legs could not have been more different, with Trujillanos blowing away Aragua 6-1 after a scoreless first 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Deportivo La Guaira won 4-3 on penalties against Carabobo, after there were no goals in regulation time.

On target early for Trujillanos was Carlos Sosa, who had a double by the 19th-minute mark.

Mario Mosquera got Aragua into the game with his 29th-minute effort, however it would be all Trujillanos thereafter.

Freddys Arrieta made it 3-1 six minutes prior to the interval, before goals in the final 20 minutes from Irwin Anton, Edwar Bracho and Arrieta topped off the resounding victory.