Venezuela Wrap: Aragua thrashed by Trujillanos
Trujillanos and Deportivo La Guaira both booked their Copa Sudamericana spots for 2014-15, after winning two-leg play-offs.
The continental play-off second legs could not have been more different, with Trujillanos blowing away Aragua 6-1 after a scoreless first 90 minutes.
Meanwhile, Deportivo La Guaira won 4-3 on penalties against Carabobo, after there were no goals in regulation time.
On target early for Trujillanos was Carlos Sosa, who had a double by the 19th-minute mark.
Mario Mosquera got Aragua into the game with his 29th-minute effort, however it would be all Trujillanos thereafter.
Freddys Arrieta made it 3-1 six minutes prior to the interval, before goals in the final 20 minutes from Irwin Anton, Edwar Bracho and Arrieta topped off the resounding victory.
