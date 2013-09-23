Venezuela Wrap: Caracas, Anzoategui maintain form
Caracas and Deportivo Anzoategui continued their excellent starts to the Venezuela Primera Division season on Sunday.
Roberto Armua and Luis Gonzalez were on the scoresheet for Eduardo Sarago's Caracas, who made it five wins from six matches with a 2-1 victory at home to Aragua.
Alexander Rondon netted a late penalty for Aragua, but it proved to be mere consolation for the visitors.
Deportivo Anzoategui also made it five wins from six matches with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at home to Zulia.
Edwin Aguilar scored a last-minute winner for the hosts.
Zamora kept the pressure on the top two as Pedro Ramirez and Juan Falcon scored in their 2-0 win at bottom side Atletico El Vigia.
Mineros de Guayana's perfect start to the campaign came to an end as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Trujillanos.
Carabobo were too good for Deportivo La Guaira in a 2-0 win and Llaneros de Guanare hammered Estudiantes de Merida 5-1.
Luis Garcia scored a brace to go with strikes from Norberto Riascos, Cesar Alzate and Yanowsky Reyes in Estudiantes de Merida's big win.
Tucanes moved up to ninth with a 2-0 win at home to Yaracuyanos and Deportivo Petare were just too good for Deportivo Lara in a 1-0 victory.
The clash between Atletico Venezuela and Deportivo Tachira was postponed.
