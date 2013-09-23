Venezuela Wrap: Caracas, Anzoategui maintain form

Roberto Armua and Luis Gonzalez were on the scoresheet for Eduardo Sarago's Caracas, who made it five wins from six matches with a 2-1 victory at home to Aragua.



Alexander Rondon netted a late penalty for Aragua, but it proved to be mere consolation for the visitors.



Deportivo Anzoategui also made it five wins from six matches with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at home to Zulia.



Edwin Aguilar scored a last-minute winner for the hosts.



Zamora kept the pressure on the top two as Pedro Ramirez and Juan Falcon scored in their 2-0 win at bottom side Atletico El Vigia.



Mineros de Guayana's perfect start to the campaign came to an end as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Trujillanos.



Carabobo were too good for Deportivo La Guaira in a 2-0 win and Llaneros de Guanare hammered Estudiantes de Merida 5-1.



Luis Garcia scored a brace to go with strikes from Norberto Riascos, Cesar Alzate and Yanowsky Reyes in Estudiantes de Merida's big win.



Tucanes moved up to ninth with a 2-0 win at home to Yaracuyanos and Deportivo Petare were just too good for Deportivo Lara in a 1-0 victory.



The clash between Atletico Venezuela and Deportivo Tachira was postponed.