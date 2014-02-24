Venezuela Wrap: Caracas climb above Zamora

With Zamora's round seven clash against Deportivo Anzoategui postponed until April due to the league leaders' Copa Libertadores' commitments, Caracas moved a point clear of the reigning champions in the table.

Jefre Vargas and Ronaldo Pena scored in the opening quarter of an hour for Caracas on Sunday, while Jose Briceno made it 3-0 for the home team in the 29th minute.

Adalberto Penaranda struck back for La Guaira five minutes before half-time but Caracas wrapped up a three-goal win when Jhonder Cadiz scored in the 89th minute.

Caracas moved to 17 points, with Deportivo Tachira missing their chance after a 3-0 loss at Atletico El Vigia.

Tucanes rose to within three points of top with a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Petare, while Mineros de Guayana dropped to sixth with a 3-0 loss to Llaneros de Guanare.

Zulia cruised to a 3-0 win against Aragua, Atletico Venezuela trumped Yaracuyanos 2-1 and Deportivo Lara thrashed Trujillanos 4-1.

Carabobo's clash with Estudiantes that was scheduled for Sunday was postponed.