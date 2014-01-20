Venezuela Wrap: Top three maintain perfect records

It took two late goals for Deportivo Tachira to overcome Yaracuyanos 4-2 to the delight of their home fans.

Jose Meza and Yoandri Orozco twice put Tachira into the lead before the goals were cancelled out with Yaracuyanos' Eduard Bello levelling just before half-time and Luis Randazzo tying the scores in the 88th minute.

But Tachira were not to be denied as Angel Osorio secured the go-ahead goal on 91 minutes before Orozco completed his brace two minutes later.

Juan Garcia scored the only goal as Tucanes won 1-0 on the road against Atletico El Vigia.

Because of their 4-0 win over Atletico Venezuela on matchday one, Tucanes retain first position on the standings with a superior goal difference.

Aragua joined Tucanes and Tachira with a 70th-minute strike from Nestor Bareiro ensuring a 1-0 home win over Mineros de Guayana.

Reigning champions Zamora grabbed their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Deportivo Petare.

Pierre Pluchino scored the winner for Zamora after Petare's Armando Maita cancelled out Ricardo Clarke's opener.

In other matches, Atletico Venezuela edged Carabobo 1-0, Caracas won 2-1 against Llaneros de Guanare and Trujillanos secured a 1-0 road trip win over Zulia.

Deportivo La Guaira enjoyed a 2-1 victory against Estudiantes de Merida and Deportivo Anzoategui drew 2-2 with Deportivo Lara.