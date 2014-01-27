Venezuela Wrap: Tucanes, Tachira stay perfect

Two second-half goals to Tucanes' Livingston Adjin and Argenis Gomez secured a 2-0 win at home against Deportivo Anzoategui.

Adjin struck with a fine finish on 67 minutes before Gomez made the result safe with a strike in second-half stoppage time.

Tachira kept pace with Tucanes after coming-from-behind to win 2-1 at Deportivo Petare.

Armando Maita gave Petare a well-deserved lead in the 59th minute before Tachira equalised through defender Wilker Angel five minutes later.

It appeared that the points were going to be shared until Angel popped up in stoppage time to grab a double and seal the three points for Tachira.

The defeat was Petare's third consecutive to start the season, joining Llaneros de Guanare and Atletico El Vigia at the bottom of the Primera A table.

After being a goal up heading into second-half stoppage time, El Vigia contrived to earn nothing from their match with Luis Salmeron's two penalties in the dying moments ensuring Atletico Venezuela clinched a 2-1 win.

Zulia's Daniel Arismendi put Llaneros de Guanare to the sword with a goal on 73 minutes to secure a 1-0 triumph.

In other matches, Carabobo and Caracas fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw, Trujillanos cantered to a 2-0 win over Aragua and there was a 1-1 draw between Estudiantes de Merida and Yaracuyanos.

Deportivo Lara had a narrow 1-0 victory over Zamora, while Mineros de Guayana versus Deportivo La Guaira finished 1-1.