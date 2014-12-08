Venezuela Wrap: Win takes Trujillanos top

Irwin Anton scored a dramatic late winner as Trujillanos edged Carabobo 2-1 to take a one-point lead at the top heading into the final day of the Apertura season.

La Guaira were held a day earlier, and Horacio Matuszyczk's men capitalised to put the title in their own hands.

Argenis Gomez put Trujillanos ahead in front of their home fans in the 40th minute but their lead disappeared shortly after the main break.

Daniel Arismendi levelled for the visitors and they looked on track to hold the hosts.

But Anton struck in the 91st minute with what could prove to be a decisive goal in the title race, with Trujillanos visiting strugglers Deportivo Petare on the final matchday.

Deportivo La Guaira had to come from behind just to earn a 1-1 draw at home to bottom side Zulia.

Franklin Lucena netted a 79th-minute penalty after Johan Arriecha had put the visitors ahead just before the hour-mark.

Caracas are third and three points off top spot, having crushed Portuguesa 5-2.

Edder Farias scored a brace as Caracas set up their win with three goals in a 10-minute period just before half-time.

Elsewhere, Deportivo Lara scored late to draw 1-1 at home to Tucanes and Estudiantes de Merida overcame Deportivo Anzoategui 2-1.

Aragua were 4-2 winners at home to Llaneros de Guanare and Deportivo Petare edged Metropolitanos 1-0.

Mineros de Guayana and Atletico Venezuela played out a 0-0 draw, while Zamora claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Deportivo Tachira.