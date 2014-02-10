Venezuela Wrap: Zamora continue winning ways

Inmer Gonzalez struck an 87th-minute winner for Zamora, leading them past Atletico Venezuela 2-1 on Friday.



The league leaders are two points clear of Trujillanos and Deportivo Tachira, while Tucanes and Mineros de Guayana are just a point behind them.



Zamora were on track for their fourth win in six league matches when they won a penalty for a handball.



Pedro Ramirez tucked the spot-kick into the bottom corner seven minutes before half-time.



Luis Salmeron headed in a 59th-minute equaliser for Atletico Venezuela but they were unable to hold on.



Substitute Gonzalez delivered the winning goal with a powerful finish with the outside of his right foot.



Irwin Anton scored a hat-trick in Trujillanos' comfortable 4-1 victory at home to Estudiantes de Merida.



Anton struck twice in the opening 16 minutes and just after the hour-mark to put the hosts in control.



Freddy Arrieta and Freddy Carlos de Castro were on the scoresheet after Anton's heroics.



Deportivo Tachira snatched a late 1-1 draw at Tucanes, while Mineros de Guayana battled past Deportivo Petare 2-1.



Deportivo Anzoategui were 2-0 winners over a 10-man Atletico El Vigia and Carabobo edged Aragua 1-0.



Yaracuyanos drew 1-1 at Deportivo Lara and Llaneros de Guanare and Deportivo La Guaira also played out a 1-1 draw.