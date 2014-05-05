Venezuela Wrap: Zamora edge closer to final

Noel Sanvicente's Zamora outfit struck late to draw 2-2 at Caracas as their lead at the top was trimmed to two points.

Apertura champions Mineros de Guayana could claim the title if they win on the final matchday and Zamora fail to do so.

Otherwise, the two teams will meet in the Serie Final.

Jonathan Espana put Zamora ahead on nine minutes at Caracas, who drew level through Romulo Otero's 35th-minute strike.

Rubert Quijada gave the hosts the lead early in the second half but Zamora secured a point thanks to Pierre Pluchino.

Pluchino capitalised on a defensive error to find the bottom corner in a one-on-one in the 89th minute.

Mineros de Guayana set up their 5-1 thrashing of Tucanes with three goals in the opening half-hour.

Edgar Jimenez, Zamir Valoyes, Orlando Cordero, Angelo Pena and Ruben Rojas were on the scoresheet for the victors.

Third-placed Trujillanos were held to a 0-0 draw by Atletico Venezuela.

Deportivo Tachira claimed their fifth straight win as Jose Tancredi's brace led them to a 4-2 victory at Zulia.

Deportivo Anzoategui were 2-1 winners at Carabobo and Deportivo Lara recorded a 2-0 win at Estudiantes de Merida.

Already relegated Atletico El Vigia claimed a rare win, beating fellow strugglers Llaneros de Guanare 3-1.

Yaracuyanos are also relegated and were beaten 2-1 at Aragua and Deportivo La Guaira cruised past Deportivo Petare 3-0.