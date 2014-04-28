Ventura: Immobile on track for World Cup

Immobile staked his claim for national selection with another goal-scoring performance, this time against Udinese as Ventura's Torino ran out 2-0 winners on Sunday.

The 24-year-old sharpshooter has been a revelation for the Turin-based club this season, netting 21 goals to top the scoring charts in Serie A - two clear of nearest rival and Italian veteran Luca Toni.

None of those goals have come from the penalty spot.

Immobile made his international debut against Spain in March and Ventura believes the striker's form warrants a spot in Cesare Prandelli's squad that is set to face England, Uruguay and Costa Rica in Group D in Brazil.

The 66-year-old coach also threw up Torino duo Alessio Cerci and Matteo Darmian as possible selections.

"It is much more important to think of Immobile's 21 goals and the chances Immobile, Alessio Cerci and Matteo Darmian have of going to the World Cup," said Ventura.



"I don't want to sponsor anyone. I'll just say that Ciro works hard for the team and chases the ball back down.



"At this moment he is beyond normal levels and he's right to aim for the World Cup. To score 21 Serie A goals without penalties is an impressive statistic."

Italy kick off their World Cup campaign in a blockbuster clash with England in Manaus on June 14.