Ventura: Italy could have scored double

Giampiero Ventura acknowledged Italy could have doubled their goal tally in the 4-0 win at Liechtenstein, but was nonetheless impressed with his side's performance.

Andrea Belotti scored twice in the World Cup qualifier, with Ciro Immobile and Antonio Candreva also on target in the first half.

Italy failed to score after the break, though, meaning they remain behind Group G leaders Spain – who hit eight past Liechtenstein earlier in the campaign – on goal difference.

Ventura was impressed by Italy's attitude in Saturday's match, despite the fact they did not hit the same heights in the second period.

"The results of the other sides are irrelevant," the head coach told Rai when asked about matching Spain's 8-0 win over the same opponents.

"If we stopped to count, we could have doubled our tally with the chances we created.

"But I repeat what I said before, which was that the important thing was to win. I am satisfied with the performance.

"The first half was good, as we scored four goals and had at least four other clear-cut chances.

"In the second half there was great concentration, we needed just a fifth goal to spark the enthusiasm again, but during breaks in play you could see six of us in the opposition area and that says everything about the attitude.

"Everyone worked hard and we scored some fine goals."

Italy host world champions Germany in a friendly at San Siro on Tuesday, but Ventura thinks the real results of the hard work his team are putting in will not be seen immediately.

He added: "We are working hard - coming up there is Germany and some training get-togethers.

"We might not see the fruits of the labour tomorrow, but the day after tomorrow - and then we should be proud."