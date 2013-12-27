Verbeek not keen on new Nuremberg signings

Verbeek took over at the club in October, but has been unable to secure maximum points as Nuremberg sit second bottom.

However, despite a pledge from sporting director Michael Bader to back Verbeek in the transfer window, the Dutchman claims there is enough quality at the Grundig Stadion to improve the situation.

"It is of course good that he believes in the guys. However, they brought only eleven points and no victory," Bader told Bild.

But, despite the backing, Verbeek thinks his squad are "good enough".

"In width, we have enough quality. This can be seen each time with the guys," he said.

"If any (player) comes, he already has to make us better."

Nuremberg return to Bundesliga action on January 25 when they host Hoffenheim.