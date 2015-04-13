Vermaelen part of Barcelona squad in Paris

The Belgian defender has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Catalan giants since his move last August due to a hamstring injury sustained at the World Cup.

After surgery and months of rehabilitation, Vermaelen trained with his team-mates for the first time since December last month.

The 29-year-old has yet to receive clearance from Barca's medical team, though, so he is unlikely to feature at Parc des Princes.

Full-back Dani Alves has not travelled to the French capital due to suspension, with the Brazilian remaining in Barcelona for treatment on a sprained ankle.