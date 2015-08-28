Vermaelen returns to Belgium squad
Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has been recalled to Marc Wilmots' Belgium squad for their upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers.
Thomas Vermaelen has been recalled to the Belgium squad for their Euro 2016 qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus.
The former Arsenal man has only played once for his country since the start of 2014, having suffered an injury-ravaged start to his Barcelona career that saw him miss almost all of last season.
But the 29-year-old has enjoyed a return to form in recent weeks and that has been reflected by his first call-up in over a year.
Belgium are second in Group B with 11 points – three behind leaders Wales – and host Bosnia-Herzegovina on September 3 before travelling out to Cyprus three days later.
Squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Jean-Francois Gillet (Mechelen), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Jason Denayer (Manchester City), Laurent Ciman (Montreal Impact), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Nicolas Lombaerts (Zenit), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)
Midfielders: Nacer Chadli (Tottenham), Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg), Moussa Dembele (Tottenham), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Kevin Mirallas (Everton), Radja Nainggolan (Roma), Axel Witsel (Zenit)
Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Marseille), Christian Benteke (Liverpool), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United), Romelu Lukaku (Everton), Divock Origi (Liverpool)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.