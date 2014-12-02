Vermaelen undergoes successful surgery

The Belgian, who is yet to play competitively for Barca after moving from Arsenal in August, travelled to Finland for an operation on Tuesday.

And the Liga club have confirmed that Vermaelen's procedure was a success, with the 29-year-old expected to be out of action until April.

"First-team player Thomas Vermaelen successfully underwent surgery this Tuesday on the semitendinosus muscle in his right hamstring," a Barca statement read.

"The operation was performed in Finland by Dr Sakari Orava and the recovery period is estimated at approximately four months."

Vermaelen, who is contracted with Barca until 2019, cost a reported transfer fee of €19million.