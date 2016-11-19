Veron set for shock return
Juan Sebastian Veron could make a shock return to football with Estudiantes, the club he is chairman of.
Former Manchester United and Argentina midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron is set to make a shock return to professional football with Estudiantes.
Veron, 41, retired in 2014 after a successful career which included stints with the likes of United, Inter and Lazio, plus 73 international caps.
Now the chairman of boyhood club Estudiantes, the midfielder is set for a surprise comeback.
"He told us he wants to return, that from January he will return as a player," midfielder Israel Damonte told La Oral Deportiva.
"He will play from January for the tournament [league] and Copa [Libertadores in 2017]."
Veron had previously promised to play next year's Libertadores if supporters bought 65 per cent of the boxes at the club's new stadium.
