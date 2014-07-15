Verona announce Obbadi loan from Monaco

Obaddi was a regular starter in Ligue 1 last season as Monaco secured second place in the table in their first season back in the top flight.

However, with the departure of Claudio Ranieri the Morocco international appears not to be in the plans of new coach Leonardo Jardim.

Obbadi will form part of a Verona squad looking to build on their impressive Serie A performance when they challenged for Europe before eventually settling for 10th place.

In a statement on their official website the club announced the 31-year-old's arrival, they said: "Hellas Verona announces that it has acquired Mounir Obbadi from Monaco on a temporary basis with an option to buy.

"The French midfielder has completed a medical (on Tuesday) and will now join up with the squad."