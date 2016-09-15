Verratti and Krychowiak are compatible - Emery

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is adamant Marco Verratti and Grzegorz Krychowiak can play together, even though he has admitted the Poland international has room for improvement.

Verratti previously formed a midfield partnership with Thiago Motta, but featured alongside Krychowiak in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Arsenal.

The 26-year-old joined PSG from Sevilla during the close-season, but has struggled to live up to the high expectations in the opening stages of the 2016-17 campaign.

"Verratti and Krychowiak are different kinds of players. They can play together," Emery said at a news conference ahead of the Ligue 1 encounter with Caen.

"We need Krychowiak for his defensive work. I know Krychowiak really well. He can do more on the pitch. He also came to PSG to improve as a player and to become a top player.

"I know that Verratti used to play alongside Thiago Motta a lot and they are used to it. But Verratti can play together with both of them.

"Krychowiak has to improve in possession and Motta has to do better when we don't have the ball."