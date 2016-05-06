Verratti Euro hopes threatened by groin injury

Laurent Blanc insists Paris Saint-Germain will take the utmost caution to ensure Marco Verratti's groin injury does not dash his European Championship dreams.

The Italy international, who penned a contract extension until June 2020 in February, is being nursed through the problem as the Ligue 1 champions reach the climax of a campaign that concludes with the May 21 Coupe de France final against Marseille.

That match comes a little over three weeks before Italy's Group E opener against Belgium and PSG coach Blanc is keeping Verratti's international aspirations in mind.

"As you know Marco Verratti is suffering from a groin strain," he said ahead of Saturday's trip to relegation-threatened Ajaccio.

"He works very hard to recover and he's made a lot of progress, but he still feels discomfort so he is not at 100 per cent.

"He is not capable to start a game. That's what we are aiming at. So, we take time. He still has some games to play and then there is the Euro, so we don't want to take a risk with Marco.

"He is full of future promise. Unfortunately with his groin strain, he can't start a game, which would be the best for him and for us."

Speaking about the prospect of the 23-year-old having to go under the knife, Blanc added: "An operation? You do everything to avoid it."