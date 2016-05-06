Verratti hints at career-long PSG stay

Marco Verratti has suggested he could spend the rest of his career with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old Italy international midfielder moved to the French capital from Pescara in 2012 and won his fourth consecutive top-flight title this season.

Despite the one-sided nature of PSG's dominance on the domestic stage, there is no sense of Verratti - who penned a contract extension until June 2020 in February - wanting a new challenge.

"If I feel like I do now, I don't want to change teams because I don't know how I'll find it elsewhere," he told RMC Sport. "Of course, there are other very strong teams, but PSG can become that way too.

"I'm already playing for a great team in a great city, so I don't see why I should leave. It's possible that I'll stay here for my whole career.

"When I first came here I didn't get on too well for the first months, I found the city very big. People are very, very cold compared to Italians.

"But now I think maybe I'll live here when I finish my career. My son was born here, I feel good in Paris."

Another familiar theme of recent seasons has been the manner of PSG's Champions League exits, with last month's loss to Manchester City their fourth consecutive defeat at the quarter-final stage.

"I hope to win the Champions League with PSG one day," Verratti added. "That's my objective because we've already won everything in France.

"It's very important to go further in the Champions League. That's what we have to do more in the coming years."