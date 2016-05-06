Verratti: I always tell Ibrahimovic to stay at PSG, but he never answers!

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti said he regularly urges Zlatan Ibrahimovic to remain at the French champions but the out-of-contract striker "never answers".

Ibrahimovic is a free agent at the end of the season and Ligue 1's leading goalscorer has not yet agreed a contract extension with PSG.

The 34-year-old's contract status has alerted a number of clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal, as well as teams in the United States.

Verratti, though, is still hopeful of playing alongside the Sweden international next season.

"I always tell him to stay, but he never answers!" Verratti told RMC Sport.

"He and the club will see. I, like all my team-mates, want him to stay because he's had an extraordinary season. I don't see anyone stronger than him.

"He'll make a decision soon."

Ibrahimovic has scored 34 goals in Ligue 1 this season, while he has 44 in all competitions.