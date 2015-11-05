Verratti to miss PSG's match against Toulouse

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti will miss Paris Saint-Germain's hosting of Toulouse after picking up an ankle injury, the French champions confirmed.

Verratti was substituted 17 minutes into PSG's 1-0 Champions League defeat at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Further evaluation following the clash in the Spanish capital has revealed PSG will be without the Italy international for Saturday's Ligue 1 match in Paris.

"Verratti underwent his first medical examination at the end of the Champions League meeting, before undergoing further [tests] this Wednesday," a statement on PSG's official website read.

"Hit in the left leg, the Italian midfielder is suffering from a sprained ankle that will force him to forfeit the match against Toulouse FC next Saturday in Ligue 1."

Depending on the severity of the injury, Verratti could miss Italy's international friendlies with Belgium and Romania on November 13 and 17 respectively.