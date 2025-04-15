Aston Villa were beaten 3-1 by the Ligue 1 champions in their quarter-final first leg last week in Paris

Watch Aston Villa vs PSG today, Tuesday 15 April, for a gripping quarter-final second leg match in this season's UEFA Champions League.

The Villans were beaten 3-1 in last week's first leg at the Parc des Princes but will be hoping for yet another special night under the lights at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs PSG online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• When is Aston Villa vs PSG? Tuesday 15 April 2025

• What time does Aston Villa vs PSG kick off? 8.00pm BST / 3.00pm ET

• Where is Aston Villa vs PSG being played? Villa Park, Birmingham

• Aston Villa vs PSG TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Watch Aston Villa vs PSG from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can Aston Villa vs PSG for free?

You can watch Aston Villa vs PSG for free today, in certain countries.

In Belgium, public broadcaster VTM has the rights, with the game on VRT 2 and free live streaming via VTM GO.

In Turkey, the game is being shown on TRT Spor, which you can watch on their website.

There is no free coverage in Ireland, with Villa vs PSG not one of the fixtures selected by the two free-to-air Champions League broadcasters, RTÉ and Virgin Media.

You can technically watch Villa vs PSG for free in the UK thanks to Amazon Prime Video's free trial. New customers can get 30 days for free, with the right to cancel if you don't feel you'd get enough value out of continuing.

Watch Aston Villa vs PSG from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Aston Villa vs PSG and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Aston Villa vs PSG: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Aston Villa vs PSG on April 15 with Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has the rights to some Champions League fixtures, and Aston Villa vs PSG is one of them. You can get a live stream with a subscription either to Prime Video (£5.99 a month) or to the general Amazon Prime (£8.99 a month), and it works across a range of devices. What's more, new customers get a 30-day free trial.

Amazon's involvement means Aston Villa vs PSG is not being shown on TNT Sports or its streaming platform, Discovery+, the usual hosts of Champions League football in the UK.

Watch Aston Villa vs PSG in the US

Fans in the US can watch an Aston Villa vs PSG live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

This is the CBS Golazo coverage with Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included in both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on April 15.

Watch Aston Villa vs PSG elsewhere in the world

Can I watch Aston Villa vs PSG in Australia?

Yes, fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs PSG on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all, you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 6am AEDT on Wednesday, April 16.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs PSG in New Zealand?

You can watch Aston Villa vs PSG in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game is scheduled at 9am NZST on Wednesday, April 16.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs PSG in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be an Aston Villa vs PSG live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

► How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25