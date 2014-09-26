Verratti plays down talk of tension at PSG

Rumours of unrest in the camp have marred the early stages of the Ligue 1 campaign for PSG, whose coach Laurent Blanc was thought be under pressure prior to Wednesday's 2-0 win at Caen.

But, although he concedes there were initial tensions early into his stint in the French capital due to the influx of foreign players at the Parc des Princes, midfielder Verratti insists spirits among the defending champions are high.

"The first year, yes, there were problems,” Verratti told Gazzetta dello Sport. "The French have seen many foreigners coming and had taken it badly.

"During the past two years, however, no problem: we all celebrate birthdays together."

Verratti, 21, also revealed that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the leader of the PSG side.

The former Pescara man added: "When he [Ibrahimovic] speaks all listen to him, he never says anything foolish."