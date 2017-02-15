Vertonghen could return against Fulham

Jan Vertonghen could make his comeback in the fifth round of the FA Cup away to Fulham on Sunday, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed.

The Belgium international defender has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in the 4-0 Premier League win over West Brom last month, missing league matches against Manchester City, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Liverpool, as well as the thrilling 4-3 FA Cup victory at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

The first leg of the Europa League round-of-32 tie away to Gent on Thursday will come too soon for the 29-year-old to be involved, but Pochettino could have the centre-back available for the trip to Craven Cottage this weekend.

"Jan Vertonghen is [progressing] very well and maybe Sunday he'll be ready to make the starting XI or be on the bench," Spurs' manager was quoted as saying by the club's Twitter account.

In addition to the impending return of Vertonghen, Argentine attacker Erik Lamela and England full-back Danny Rose are making good progress as they seek to recover from hip and knee trouble respectively.

"Erik Lamela is building [fitness] step by step, [it's] positive too," Pochettino said.

"We're happy with the way they are training.

"Danny Rose is on plan [schedule], he's very positive, a good reaction after his injury."

prepares to board as we head to Gent... February 15, 2017