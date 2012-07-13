Vertonghen: Hazard will change Chelsea style

The European champions and FA Cup holders have a huge void to fill after seeing striker Didier Drogba depart for Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua. meaning the onus will be on Euro 2012 winner Fernando Torres to find the net more regularly in 2012/13.

Manager Roberto Di Matteo's squad has already been boosted by the additions of Werder Bremen wide-man Marko Marin as well as Lille star Hazard.

While another Belgian, Kevin De Bruyne has linked with up with the first team having signed from Genk in January before being loaned back to the Pro League club.

And Vertonghen, who penned a three-year deal with Spurs this week after leaving Ajax, believes the Blues are planning to modify their approach following the loss of towering target-man Drogba.

[Hazard] is a great guy and a great player. He has an amazing technique and I think he will change the style of playing for Chelsea," he said at the launch of Spurs' new kits for the coming campaign.

"Chelsea, from what I know is power, and power style of playing, and Eden is really a technical football player. I think its possible Chelsea will change their game now."

The new Under Armour Tottenham Hotspur kit is on sale now at the White Hart Lane megastore. To join Under Amour UK and Tottenham Hotspur in the conversation about Spurs New Armour on Twitter, use hashtag #SpursNewArmour