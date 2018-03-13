'Very difficult' to see Messi in the Premier League, says Busquets

Lionel Messi is unlikely to be tempted to move to the Premier League, according to Sergio Busquets, with the Barcelona star available again and ready to take on Chelsea.

Argentina forward Messi was absent as Barca beat Malaga at the weekend as his wife gave birth to their third child Ciro, but he will return for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against the Blues.

The teams drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, but Busquets is confident Messi – who the scored Barca's away goal in London - can prove the difference back in Catalonia.

"I think [Messi] will be fine, hopefully more motivated than ever," Busquets said. "He will be rested - it will be perfect. Hopefully he can make the difference in our favour."

Ahead of facing the reigning Premier League champions, talk turned to whether Messi could join a side like Chelsea but Busquets was doubtful.

"He is here and I think he feels at home here, with great players, a great project," the midfielder said of his team-mate. "He wins collective and individual prizes, he is in a spectacular city, he is doing well economically.

"To see him moving to another side, given all that, is very difficult. Getting out of here is difficult for most of us because we have everything.

"We know that the Premier League is spectacular, but it is difficult to change when you take all the negatives and positives from Barcelona. He is at home here and has been at Barca forever."

While Messi remains at Camp Nou, Neymar departed last year - only for reports to emerge in recent weeks that he could make a return to Barcelona.

But Busquets was in no mood to discuss the Brazilian's future as he remains focused on his current colleagues and Chelsea.

"[Neymar] has not told me he wants to return," he said. "I do not know what he will do. You have to ask him about his future. We have a very important game, too important to deviate to other topics."