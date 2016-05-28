'Very likely' that I'll stay at West Ham, says Payet

Dimitri Payet says it is "very likely" he will still stay at West Ham for next season.

Playmaker Payet took the Premier League by storm in his first campaign in English football, with the former Marseille man's performances earning him a spot on the shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year prize.

The 29-year-old was also rewarded with a recall to the France squad and has been linked with a big-money move away from the Hammers, despite the fact he signed a new five-and-a-half-year deal with the club in February.

But Payet, who is currently away on international duty in the build-up to Euro 2016, poured cold water on such speculation when asked about his future at a media conference on Saturday.

"Journalists have placed me everywhere!" he said.

"But I currently have no contact [with other clubs] and I signed a very long contract with West Ham. It is very likely that I'll still be here next season."

Payet also insisted that he can improve further after a sensational debut campaign in the Premier League.

"It's true that the last two years have been the best [of my career], but I still hope to progress," he added.

"You can always learn and I work hard to be able to raise my level."